The enemy has intensified throughout the line in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, one on the Kupiansk axis was repulsed and now the number of attacks has slightly decreased.

The head of the public relations service of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio announced this on the air of the telethon.

“The russian occupiers stepped up all over the line in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group. The enemy attacks both on the Lyman-Kupiansk axis and on the Bakhmut axis. It was rebuffed on the Kupiansk axis, accordingly, there now the number of attacks has slightly decreased compared to the previous period," he said.

According to Fitio, seven enemy attacks were repelled on the Kupiansk axis per day, six on the Lyman axis. Hostilities took place in the area of ​ ​ Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Serebrianske forestry.

"The russian occupiers continue to use aviation. Attack bomber aircraft, helicopters of fire support are used. High-explosive aircraft bombs are dropped on our positions - this applies to Serebrianske forestry," he said.

Kamikaze drones are also actively used, he said. In particular, 24 UAVs were launched per day on the Lyman-Kupiansk axis. The enemy launched 694 artillery attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders on this axis.

"Nevertheless, it was a good day to eliminate the russian invaders. 344 occupiers over the past day were destroyed, and 60 samples of the occupiers' military equipment were damaged or destroyed, among them five tanks and five AFVs," Fitio informed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on November 27, the enemy continues to conduct active offensive actions in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group. In particular, the presence of former Wagnerites is recorded on the Kupiansk axis, the occupiers did not have success.