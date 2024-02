Share:













Today, February 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a trip to the Kharkiv Region visited the battalion command post of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, which performs combat missions for the defense of Kupiansk.

The press service of the Office of the President has announced this.

Thus, Zelenskyy heard the report of the brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Trubnikov, on the operational situation on the relevant front line and interaction with adjacent units of the Defense Forces.

In addition, the brigade commander told the president about the experience of using drones of various types in the area of ​ ​ responsibility and about the peculiarities of combating enemy UAVs using EW systems.

It is indicated that they separately discussed the provision of equipment, ammunition and other urgent needs of soldiers.

It is noted that Zelenskyy also talked with the military and awarded defenders who distinguished themselves in defending the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"I am glad to be here today - to see you, to greet you, to be grateful from all Ukrainians, from all over Ukraine for doing such a great job every day, for protecting the state, our families, independence, our sovereignty. I'm sure of you. I wish you health, take care of yourself and your brothers. This is very important. I wish you all victory," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of February 14, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the russian occupation troops were continuing a large-scale offensive on the Kupiansk and Avdiivka axes. The situation in these areas of the front is characterized as extremely difficult and tense.