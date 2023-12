Russian occupiers continue intensive offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Sivershchyna and Bakhmut axes.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

"On the Lyman axis, the aggressor resumed intensive offensive operations in order to drive our troops out of the Serebrianske forestry area and expand the Torske ledge. Also, the enemy does not refuse to try to capture Terny and go to the Chornyi Zherebets River," he wrote.

According to him, on the Kupiansk axis, the enemy is trying to capture Synkivka at any price and create conditions for blocking Kupiansk.

"After the losses suffered, it regroups its units. Continues to increase efforts by moving units from other areas. The total number of personnel of assault enemy units is more than two thousand," Syrskyi said.

He notes that on the Sivershchyna axis, russian troops are trying to develop an offensive in the areas of Spirne and Bilohorivka, on the Bakhmut axis, they are trying to capture Bohdanivka, and restore a lost position in the Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Andriivka areas.

"Uses assault groups of the "volunteer corps," which it moved from the south direction. The personnel of the Marine Corps of the Caspian Flotilla are involved," the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote.

According to him, the enemy has recently significantly increased the use of armored vehicles, kamikaze drones and continues to conduct intensive artillery shelling.

Recall that earlier Syrskyi said that the invaders are advancing on three axes, having an advantage in weapons and people.