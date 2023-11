Zelenskyy visits frontline in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Region, clarifies with military defense plan of Kupiansk-Ly

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the forward command post of the Kupiansk defenders in the Kharkiv Region, clarified with the military the defense plan of the Kupiansk-Lyman line.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, heard the report of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group Oleksandr Syrskyi on the operational situation on his site. The plan of further actions of military formations was clarified, in particular, regarding the defense of the Kupiansk-Lyman line," the report said.

In addition, information was heard from Oleksandr Lutsenko, the commander of the Kupiansk tactical group, and Oleksandr Bakulin, the commander of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade named after ataman Kost Hordienko.

The most urgent needs of the defenders were also discussed: EW means, drones, protection from enemy UAVs and the arrangement of fortifications.

The President presented the military with state awards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, Zelenskyy was informed at a conference call about an increase in the number of enemy assaults near Avdiivka (Donetsk Region) and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Region).

The russian invaders did not abandon their intentions to occupy Kupiansk, they want to reach the borders of the village of Senkivka.