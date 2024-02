Share:













Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi was dismissed because the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) need a partial reboot to become more technological and fast.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview for the FOX News channel.

The head of state noted that a reboot in the management of the top command of the AFU was very necessary, but, at the same time, "we are not talking about rebooting the directions of action."

According to him, the need to change the command was due to the fact that "some things have not changed for a certain time."

"We need to be faster. And for this, we need to get rid of the bureaucracy that we have. Otherwise, we have no chance. To be smart, in particular technologically, and of course fast. Time is money. And in our case, time is human life," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy denied that he dismissed Zaluzhnyi due to the existence of political competition.

"This is his (Zaluzhnyi. - ed.) choice. He defended our country. And for that I awarded him this title (Hero of Ukraine. - ed.). I am very grateful to him," the head of state added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that he met with Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of protecting Ukraine, and also discussed the necessary renewal of the AFU. Zelenskyy added that he offered Zaluzhnyi to continue being in the team.

On January 29, some media representatives, politicians, and journalists announced the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On February 3, the American edition of The Washington Post stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Washington in advance of Zaluzhnyi's resignation.

On February 4, the National Security Advisor to the U.S. President, Jake Sullivan, emphasized that the U.S. government should not interfere in the issue of the possible release of Zaluzhnyi.