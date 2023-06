In the Russian city of Kursk, a large fire broke out at one of the factories at night. Before that, they allegedly saw a UAV and heard an explosion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

A warehouse with an area of more than 2,000 square meters was on fire. The fire broke out in the territory of the textile products warehouse of Bel-pol LLC around half past three in the morning local time.

The fire status was upgraded. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Russian Telegram channels claimed to have seen a drone on the eve of the fire and heard a sound similar to an explosion. However, the Russians have not yet made any official statements.

Local Telegram channels publish videos and photos taken at the scene of the fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 31, the Afip refinery caught fire in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The authorities claim that the likely cause of the fire is a drone hit.

Later, on June 9, a large-scale fire occurred on the railway in the Russian city of Ufa: fuel tanks were on fire.