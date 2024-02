Share:













The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has published footage of Ukrainian pilots training on American F-16 fighter jets.

He published the corresponding video on Facebook.

"All Ukrainians are waiting for the day when the first Ukrainian F-16s will appear in our skies when they will strengthen the protection of our cities and communities and the capabilities of our Defense Forces of Ukraine. While our pilots and personnel continue their training, I am grateful to the coalition of F-16, which brings this day closer," the President's message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, work continues on the preparation of the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer, according to the international air force coalition led by Denmark together with the Netherlands and the United States.

According to CNN, the first group of Ukrainian pilots undergoing F-16 training in Arizona will allegedly complete their training by the summer of this year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that since Ukraine is engaged in self-defense in the context of a war of aggression, it has the right to attack objects on the territory of russia with the help of F-16s.