President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is considering replacing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and restarting the direction of the country's leadership.

He stated this in an interview for the Italian TV channel Rai1.

In particular, journalists asked Zelenskyy to comment on numerous media reports about Zaluzhnyi's possible resignation.

"Zaluzhnyi? We need a reboot, a change of leadership, not only the military one <...> When we talk about this, I mean the rotation of a whole series of government leaders, not only in one sector, such as the military. I am thinking about this replacement (Zaluzhnyi - ed.), but it cannot be said that here we replaced one person... If we want to win, we must push everyone in the same direction, convinced of victory; we cannot lose hope, give up; we must have the right positive energies. That's why I'm talking about a reset, about a replacement. I mean something serious that concerns not one person but the direction of the country's leadership," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "This is the task of the people who should lead Ukraine. Of course, a reboot, a new beginning, is needed."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the American publication The Washington Post stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Washington, Ukraine's most powerful military ally, about Zaluzhnyi's dismissal in advance.

On January 29, some media representatives, politicians, and journalists announced the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On February 2, journalist Yurii Butusov said that the appointment of a new military leadership would be discussed at a meeting of the headquarters.

On the same day, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, stated that there is currently no document on the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

In turn, the national security adviser to the U.S. President, Jake Sullivan, said that the United States should not interfere in the issue of the possible release of Zaluzhnyi.