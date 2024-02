Company related to Zhevaho asking court to declare Poltava GOK bankrupt

Production and commercial association (PCA) Kysen asks the Economic Court of the Poltava Region to declare the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (both Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region), which is part of the Ferrexpo group of businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho, bankrupt.

This is stated in the information on the website of the Judicial Authority portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 12, the court registered the relevant lawsuit from the PCA.

The ultimate beneficiary of the PCA Kysen LLC is Eduard Shelaiev.

The founders of the PCA Kysen are LLC Prominek, LLC Naftokhimimpeks and LLC Neomineraly (formerly Ferrexpo).

Shelaiev is also the founder and ultimate beneficiary of the football club Vorskla, companies Vorskla Stal, Ferrexpo-hidromet and other companies.

At the same time, Zhevaho is the honorary president of FC Vorskla.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Court of Appeals confirmed the obligations regarding guarantees for UAH 4.7 billion of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant for loans from the Finance and Credit bank.

The Bila Tserkva City Council bought back Bila Tserkva thermal power plant for UAH 298.6 million, which the NBU took from Zhevaho for debts.

The National Bank of Ukraine became the owner of the Bila Tserkva TPP thanks to the decision of the Economic Court of the Kyiv Region.

In particular, in May 2023, the court satisfied the NBU's claim for foreclosure on the single property complex of the Bila Tserkva TPP pledged to the National Bank of Ukraine.

This company was a property guarantor for the obligations of the Finance and Credit bank to the NBU for refinancing loans.

On September 17, 2015, the National Bank decided to classify the Finance and Credit bank as insolvent.

At the time of this decision, the shareholder of the bank was Zhevaho, who indirectly owned 97.67% of the shares.