Former Member of Parliament, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho does not consider it expedient to review the decision of the Supreme Court, which confirmed the legality of his ownership of 40.19% of the shares of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region), despite the corruption of the former Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev.

He stated this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is too early to talk about this (revision of the decision of the Supreme Court, - ed), let's wait for the court's decision regarding Kniazev. Secondly, the decision was made by a chamber of 21 people. And if it turns out today that Kniazev is a briber, it is one person. As popular wisdom says, even in the family there are bastards. Therefore, in this situation, if one, two or three of the 21 judges turned out to be bribers, it does not mean that the rest are dishonest people," he said.

Zhevaho also clarified that if it is proven that most of the judges there are corrupt, in particular, 12 or 15 of the 18 judges received bribes from Kniazev, then, of course, the decision should be reviewed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court confirmed the legality of the sale in November 2002 of 40.19% of the shares of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region) to companies related to Ferrexpo AG (Switzerland).

The names of the Supreme Court judges who ruled in favor of Zhevaho became known.

The head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, is suspected of having received nearly USD 3 million in bribes from people from the entourage of the businessman and Member of Parliament, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on an international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.