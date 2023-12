Ukraine pledges to triple use of atomic energy by 2050

Ukraine has pledged to triple the use of nuclear energy by 2050 and triple the capacity of renewable energy by 2030.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, at the COP 28 Climate Change Conference, Ukraine joined two international declarations:

- on tripling the use of atomic energy (by 2050).

- on tripling of RES capacities (until 2030).

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko presented a report on decarbonizing the energy sector by 2050, developed as part of the U.S. Net Zero World initiative together with U.S. national laboratories, scientists and experts with the assistance of the Ministry of Energy.

Also, according to the report, the United States will continue to support Ukraine in restoring energy facilities and developing the necessary base for the deployment of small modular reactors.

In addition, progress has been noted in preparing the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) by 2030.

The Energoatom National Nuclear Power Generating Company is the operator of four nuclear power plants - Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, South Ukrainian and Khmelnytskyi, which operate 15 nuclear power units (13 power units of the VVER-1000 type and two - VVER-440) with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest NPP in Europe, which has 6 power units of type the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric power of 6 GW.

On March 4, 2022, the power station was seized by russian troops.

The Razumkov Center reports that as of December 31, 2021, the installed capacity of Ukraine's renewable energy sector reached 9,655.9 MW, including solar installations for private households.

At the same time, in early 2023, the Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine lost about 90% of wind generation and up to 40% of solar power due to a full-scale invasion of russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to build two new nuclear units by 2032 and launch pilot projects of small modular reactors.