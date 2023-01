Ukraine lost about 90% of wind and more than 40% of solar electricity generation facilities - Energy Ministry

As a result of the Russian invasion, Ukraine lost about 90% of its wind and more than 40% of its solar electricity generation facilities.

This was announced by Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko on the ministry's Facebook page.

"However, the load on thermal generation will remain throughout the year. We have lost about 90% of wind generation and up to 40% of solar generation. Thus, thermal generation will carry a significant load," the Minister of Energy noted.

According to him, the main load this year, even in the summer season, will fall on thermal power generation facilities. He also noted that currently the main task in the energy sector of Ukraine is to get through the autumn-winter period.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 2, Kuleba stated that the Kyiv region is fully supplied with electricity and therefore emergency and planned blackouts will not be applied in the region for the time being.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that a blackout in Ukraine is only theoretically possible, but the energy system has constantly proved its resilience during almost three months of massive attacks.

Halushchenko noted that due to significant damage to both the generation and power transmission systems, until the end of the heating season, electricity supply restriction schedules will have to be applied, but they must be controlled.