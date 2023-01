Ukraine plans to build 2 new nuclear units and launch pilot projects of small modular reactors.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the speech of Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenkov at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the energy strategy of the Ministry of Energy envisages significant transformations of the Ukrainian energy sector.

"Expansion of the role of nuclear and green energy and a decentralized energy system. These priorities are the basis of our updated energy strategy for the coming decades," Demchenkov emphasized.

He emphasized that the role of coal will significantly decrease after 2032, and by 2040, Ukraine plans to completely abandon its use in the process of generating electricity.

At the same time, the gradual abandonment of coal will occur in parallel with the construction of new solar and wind power plants, as well as CHPPs that will operate on biofuel.

"The share of renewable energy sources in the energy balance is expected to reach 25% in 2032 and double by 2050," Demchenkov said.

He also emphasized that by 2032, Ukraine plans to build 2 new nuclear units and launch pilot projects of small modular reactors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine lost about 90% of its wind generation and up to 40% of its solar generation as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia.