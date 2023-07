Former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov became a lawyer.

The Chairman of the Council of Lawyers Volodymyr Skukis announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He passed the qualification exams at least 9-10 months ago. He completed a successful internship. On June 27, he took the oath of a lawyer and received a certificate," the chairman of the council said.

Skukis added that he does not know if Bakanov is currently engaged in advocacy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) does not investigate any cases against the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov. The information distributed by media about this is not true.

On March 7, the Ukrainian publication Novoe Vremya reported, citing its own sources, that the SSU ex-head Ivan Bakanov allegedly appears in criminal cases of the SBI.

The SSU completed an internal investigation into Bakanov, but classified the results.

On July 17, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed Bakanov as head of the SSU. Then a similar fate befell Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

And on July 19, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Bakanov from the post of head of the SSU. Members of Parliament from the Holos and European Solidarity refused to vote against the dismissal.

Bakanov himself, commenting on the events of his suspension and dismissal, said that it was thanks to the work of the SSU under his leadership that Russian troops could not capture Kyiv in March 2022.