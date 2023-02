SSU Completes Official Investigation Into Bakanov, But Results Were Classified

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has completed an official investigation into the ex-head of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov.

This was reported by the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted an official check on the former chairman, but its results were classified.

The SSU reported that the results of the check are information with limited access.

"The Security Service informs the public about its activities, taking into account all existing norms and restrictions," the special service added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Ivan Bakanov from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy removed Bakanov from his duties due to improper performance of official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences.

Bakanov believes that thanks to the work of the SSU, Russian troops were unable to capture Kyiv.

Bakanov stressed that there will always be skeptics of the work of the SSU under his leadership, but noted that during his tenure it was possible to detain and announce the suspicion to the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, to start an investigation involving top politicians and leaders of parliamentary factions, to conduct large-scale and mass exposures of enemy agents in various state bodies, systematic engagement with pro-Russian parties, etc.