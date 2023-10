SACPO asks court to remove Sumy mayor Lysenko suspected of bribery from office

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutors Office (SACPO) has asked the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to remove the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, from office.

The SACPO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 9, the SACPO prosecutor filed a petition with the High Anti-Corruption Court for the removal of the mayor of the city of Sumy, who, together with the director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy City Council, was caught requesting and receiving undue benefits on an especially large scale - UAH 2,130,000.

Consideration of the specified petition will be announced additionally.

The message recalls that on October 3, the SACPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACU) reported suspicion to Sumy mayor and the director of the Infrastructure Department of the Sumy City Council.

Their actions are qualified under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lysenko and established bail in the amount of UAH 3 million.

The mayor was released from a pre-trial detention center after posting UAH 3 million of bail for him.

On October 2, the NABU and the SACPO, together with the SSU, exposed the mayor of Sumy and the director of the department of the Sumy City Council during the receipt of a bribe.

The total amount of the bribe was UAH 2,130,000.