MP Hunko, who hid bribe under table, released from custody after paying bail

Member of Parliament Anatolii Hunko (Servant of the People) was released from custody after paying UAH 10 million as bail.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO).

Hunko paid bail on October 18.

Earlier, the court changed the preventive measure against the MP and reduced the bail from UAH 30 to UAH 10 million.

At the same time, Hunko was held in the pre-trial detention center until bail was paid.

The prosecutor's office did not specify who exactly paid a bail for Hunko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court remanded MP Anatolii Hunko in custody with a bail of UAH 30 million.

Bribe-taker MP Hunko and MP Torokhtii, who was vacationing abroad, are excluded from the Servant of the People.

MP from the Servant of the People Hunko was caught taking a bribe for the allocation of land.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) showed an operational video of how MP Hunko hid the bribe under the table.

Earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court refused to bring to administrative responsibility Member of Parliament, Anatolii Hunko, for corruption.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) drew up an administrative protocol regarding Member of Parliament, Anatolii Hunko, who received a Breguet watch from his assistant, worth USD 10,000, as a gift.