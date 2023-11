Zhu Congjiu, a former senior political advisor in east China's Zhejiang Province, has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Zhu's case was handed over to the prosecuting agency following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP statement said.

Zhu was a member of the leading Party members group of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee.

Zhu's case is ongoing.