The Ukroboronprom state concern has dismissed Mustafa Nayyem as deputy general director for assets, corporate rights and state defense order.

Nayyem announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today is my last day at Ukroboronprom. After another reorganization, my position was dismissed. No explanation. I will not hide, this decision was unexpected for me. Nevertheless, our cooperation with the concern ends at this stage," he wrote.

At that, Nayyem noted that out of respect for the entire team, this publication will be the only public comment on the reduction.

According to him, he and his team completed the inventory of all property of the state concern, increased the proceeds from the sale of non-core assets by almost a third, reduced the processing time of applications for transactions with property three times, transferred 17 enterprises that had lost their importance for the defense industry to the State Property Fund.

Nayyem also stressed that he will continue to support the reform of the concern.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, Ukroboronprom appointed former member of the Verkhovna Rada Mustafa Nayyem (non-affiliated) deputy director general; from November 2020, he changed the direction of work from interaction with state authorities to issues of assets, corporate rights and state defense order.

