The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem as the head of the newly created Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mustafa Nayem has been appointed the head of the newly created Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Projects. By the decision of the Government, he is moving to the Agency from the post of deputy minister and will actually head one of the most important areas of work," Kubrakov wrote.

He added that during a year and a half of joint work with Nayem, it was possible to restart the work of Ukrtransbezpeka, recruit a new team of inspectors, digitize the lion's share of services, leaving corruption risks when issuing permits in the past.

Deregulation was also completed and the issuance of licenses for international cargo transportation was simplified as much as possible, and new open market rules for interregional passenger transportation were implemented.

The Agency for Reconstruction will continue to work within the framework of the strategic plan for post-war reconstruction.

"The key tasks set before the head of the Agency: to start actual work with the first restoration objects, to work out the mechanism of interaction with donors - the Governments of countries, international financial institutions, non-governmental organizations, to coordinate requests from the regions regarding priority restoration projects," Kubrakov wrote.

He added that within the next two months, the Anti-corruption office in the center and regions should become operational in the Agency's system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Mustafa Nayem to the post of Deputy Minister of Infrastructure.

Prior to that, Nayem worked at Ukroboronprom as Deputy Director General for Assets, Corporate Rights and State Defense Orders.