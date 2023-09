During the past day, September 28, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation fired 96 times on the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 671 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, AGS, LNG, aviation and UAVs. The enemy fired 45 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

The russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, the territory of the park in the Beryslav district.

As a result of russian aggression, 3 people were killed, 5 more were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, the occupiers fired 109 times at peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region, firing 604 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, IFVs, aircraft and UAVs.

It was also reported that the occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 119 times on September 26. 12 people were wounded.

On September 25, the russian army shelled a residential area of Kherson, three people were killed.

On September 24, the occupying aircraft dropped two bombs on Kherson. As a result of shelling of the city, six people were wounded.