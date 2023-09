3 people killed in village near Kherson, where invaders dropped aerial bomb

Two women and a man were killed as a result of shelling of the russian occupation army in the village of Odradokamianka, Kherson Region. Four other people were injured.

This is evidenced by the statement of the Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the message of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Around 12:00 p.m., Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel that russian invaders dropped an aerial bomb on the village.

Probably, we are talking about an adjusted aerial bomb, which russian aviation is increasingly using to carry out strikes without flying into the range of Ukrainian air defense.

The airstrike killed two women, aged 40 and 48, as well as a 46-year-old man.

Women aged 29 to 62 years were also injured. Two of them were hospitalized in moderate condition.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration published photos of the place where the russian aerial bomb fell, and what destruction the airstrike caused.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, September 7, the russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 58-year-old man. As a result of the explosion, he was injured and hospitalized.

And on September 5, the russian military fired mortars at the village of Ivanivka, Kherson Region, as a result of which two women were injured.