While the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the russian federation tells how it "destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones" in the Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) confirm a successful attack on a power substation.

According to reports, important military facilities of the enemy were connected to the affected power plant, among other things.

"Thanks to another special operation of the Security Service, the occupiers are beginning to understand that blackout is not just a foreign word, but a reality that is already on their doorstep. If the russian federation continues to shell our infrastructure facilities, it will receive even more "hits" in return," emphasized a source in the SSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation stated that on the night of September 29, the air defense systems of the occupiers allegedly shot down 11 unmanned aerial vehicles: one over the territory of the Kaluga Oblast and 10 over the Kursk Oblast.

At the same time, the governor of the Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoit, said that the drone dropped two explosive devices on the power substation, as a result of which one of the transformers caught fire. Five settlements and a hospital were cut off.