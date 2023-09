The russian occupiers are strengthening mobilization measures in the temporarily occupied territories of the south of Ukraine.

It is reported by the National Resistance Center.

It is noted that in the Kherson Region, when men receive enemy passports, police officers hand over summons to military commissariats for placing citizens of Ukraine on military records.

At the same time, according to Gauleiters, these are all just planned measures. Although the National Resistance Center recalls that earlier the henchmen of the invaders stated that no military registration was planned in the occupied territories.

"And the question of why to keep military records, if conscription is not planned, remains rhetorical. Note that earlier the enemy formed a system of military enlistment offices in the south, which included military personnel of the armed forces of the russian federation. Now they are committing an international crime when they recruit and prepare to mobilize the population of the occupied territories," the National Resistance Center notes.

Recall, according to the General Staff, during the new wave of mobilization, russia wants to call from 400,000 to 700,000 men. Moreover, it will affect Chechnya and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.