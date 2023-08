On the morning of August 23, russian occupation troops dropped 2 guided aerial bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings in Kherson. As a result of the strikes, 6 people were wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"The russian army carried out airstrikes on Kherson. Around four in the morning, the russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings," the report says.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters.

It is indicated that six people were wounded. A 22-year-old man was taken to a medical facility, doctors provided assistance to other victims on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, August 23, russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. Production and transshipment complexes were hit, grain storage facilities were also damaged. It is reported that the air defense forces destroyed 9 drones of the Shahed-136/131 type.

In addition, on the morning of August 22, the russian occupation forces attacked Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with an Iskander missile. Dozens of houses, a school building and a higher educational institution, several objects of communal enterprises and transport infrastructure were damaged.