Russian Army Puts Zaporizhzhia NPP At Risk By Placing Its Positions On Roofs Of Reactors - British Intelligenc

As of March, the Russian occupying forces have set up defensive positions at several reactor buildings of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The British Ministry of Defense reports this in a recent intelligence review.

Available satellite images show that by March 2023, Russian troops had set up positions fortified with sandbags on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The review notes that Russia has been in control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP since March 2022, and this is the first indication that the reactor buildings are being directly integrated into tactical defense planning.

It is assumed that this confirms the anxiety among the Russian command before the expected counteroffensive of Ukraine.

"These steps are highly likely to increase the risks of damage to the security systems of the Zaporizhzhia NPP if the fighting continues around the plant. However, direct catastrophic damage to the reactors is unlikely under the most likely scenarios with the use of small arms, because these structures are very well fortified," the review noted.

