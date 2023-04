In conversations with relatives, the Russian occupiers state that they kill Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) after interrogation, cutting their throats below the Adam's apple.

This is evidenced by the conversation of the occupier with a woman, which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine has received confirmation that the occupiers brutally kill Ukrainian prisoners of war after interrogation.

The SSU made a new interception on the eastern front.

The Russian military occupier tells his acquaintance in detail how he cuts a person's throat and says that he has had enough of such cases.

The occupant notes that he does this before going to sleep.

"People who are prisoners of war... it makes no sense for us to keep them. Well, because we ask all the information from them. There is no point in keeping them. Here... they need to be disposed of. You understand what the word "utilize" is," the occupier says in the conversation.

The Security Service of Ukraine notes that it has already established the identity of this occupier, his identification data, place of service and circle of communication.

The occupier, whose conversation was intercepted by the SSU, is Suchko Yevgeny Yuryevich from the Novgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, born in 1995.

He was mobilized in the fall of 2022, since then he and his unit have been at positions in the Kharkiv Region.

"The SSU is working to ensure that Suchko and every war criminal from the Russian Federation receive the deserved punishment for their atrocities. The Ukrainian special service is investigating more than 35,000 criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war," the SSU said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mercenaries of the Wagner PMC of the aggressor state of Russia confessed to the murder of Ukrainian children in Bakhmut and Soledar of the Donetsk Region, as well as to the execution of civilians and prisoners of war.

The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the brutal killing by the occupiers of a Ukrainian soldier by beheading, the video of which appeared online on April 11.