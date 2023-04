Although the state of the soil in the spring really complicates the conduct of hostilities, Russian propaganda exaggerates the influence of this factor on the expected counteroffensive of Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

Analysts note that the soil in Ukraine is mostly wet, and the mud, most likely, complicates military operations for both sides.

"However, Russian online resources most likely exaggerate the overall impact of the mud on the capabilities of Ukrainian forces as part of their information operation aimed at boosting the morale of Russians and demoralizing those who support Ukraine before its expected counteroffensive," the review notes.

Intelligence indicates that the terrain will improve from a combat standpoint in the coming weeks, and that the greater problem will probably be mine hazards, which the parties will have to consider during all off-road maneuvers.

We will remind, according to Danilov, Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive when it is ready.