A Russian mine exploded near the engine room of the 4th power unit at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. This was reported by the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupiers continue to turn the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base, mining the perimeter around the station. And these actions cannot but have consequences. According to sources, an explosion rang out near the engine room of the 4th power unit. As the nuclear terrorists themselves stated, their mine detonated," the message says.

It is noted that the sounds of the explosion were heard by Ukrainian nuclear workers who continue to work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, however, the Russians tried to "pacify" the workers and quickly hide the traces so that the IAEA experts would not see it.

Energoatom emphasizes that Europe's largest nuclear facility continues to suffer from the arbitrariness of the Russian military and their henchmen, while Ukrainian personnel are desperately trying to maintain the nuclear and radiation safety of the entire continent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from September 2022, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is working at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On March 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met in Zaporizhzhia and discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

Energoatom reported on the abduction by the Russian occupiers of employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who are considered loyal to them.