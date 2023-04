The Russian occupiers are planning to remove children from the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported in Energoatom.

"The racists are preparing to abduct children from Enerhodar. In local schools and kindergartens of the temporarily occupied satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, they are spreading information about the forced evacuation, which has begun and will continue until April 20," the report says.

It is noted that they plan to take the children to the side of the temporarily occupied Crimea on station buses, allegedly legalizing the theft of Zaporizhzhia NPP transport, which the station staff use to get to work.

It is indicated that the occupiers began to remove furniture, mattresses and other things from kindergartens in Enerhodar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian invaders are mining the territory near the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In addition, in the event of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers want to block the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP at the station and not let them out.