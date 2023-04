In Russia, propagandists and military correspondents complain that they receive parcels in the mail with busts similar to the one that exploded next to the propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.

This is reported by Russian propaganda resources.

"Military expert" Konstantin Sivakov complained about a suspicious package.

"I received a message from CDEK to my address that I had received a parcel and the courier should deliver it. I transferred the delivery from the courier to pick it up at the CDEK point, wrote a statement to the police. The parcel was opened by the police and deminers. The bust was gilded exactly just like the statuette that Vladlen Tatarsky received," he wrote.

The police discovered that the box contained a gilded bust of Marshal Georgy Zhukov. The shipment indicated that it was sent by a man from Ulyanovsk.

However, Sivakov claims that other propagandists also received similar packages with figurines similar to the one Tatarsky received. The police are now checking the gifts.

The Russian propagandist accused the SSU of sending statuettes, saying that Ukraine is conducting an "action of intimidation".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky blew himself up in a cafe during his speech when he was presented with a statuette with his own image. The explosive device was handed over by a Russian woman, Daria Trepova, who is now accused of a terrorist attack.