The Russian army has suspended massive attacks on the territory of Ukraine, the aggressor country has used virtually its entire stockpile of missiles.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, TSN writes.

According to him, the occupying army dispersed its aircraft from the airfield in Engels after the explosions that took place there.

"It is clear that the missiles they fired at our infrastructure are the entire strategic potential, the entire reserve. Let me remind you, approximately 750 cruise missiles were destroyed, plus we count the ones that hit. That is, we have more than 850 missiles that the enemy used on our infrastructure," he said.

Currently, the Russians switched to a more budget-friendly option for attacks: the enemy began to use guided aerial bombs. Ihnat noted that now the Russian Federation is forced to get all available weapons, including old ammunition.

We will remind, tonight the Russian occupying forces attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. A hit to a recreational infrastructure facility was recorded.

Meanwhile, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 enemy attacks, and also hit 14 areas where the occupiers were concentrated.