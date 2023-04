During the war, the Russian occupiers damaged 10,000 km of power lines, which is equivalent to the distance from Ukraine to Los Angeles in the USA.

The head of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids Vitalii Shayda said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"To date, we have restored a lot to the point where the objects will work to give people light. But a lot has been done according to temporary schemes. We are left with objects that need investment, repairs, replacement and so on. We had about 10,000 km of damaged power lines of all voltage classes, from 0.4 kilovolts to 110 kilovolts, about 3,000 transformer substations that directly give power to customers and 71 high-voltage substations were damaged. 10,000 km of power transmission lines are like from Ukraine to Los Angeles in the USA, for example," Shayda said.

According to him, the most damage was in the Buchanskyi, Vyshhorodskyi and Brovarskyi districts of the Kyiv Region.

"This is exactly the Buchanskyi district: Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, Makariv, Borodianka, Ivankiv and other settlements. Now everything has been restored, but the power engineers continue to work and make every effort to provide the residents of the Kyiv Region with electricity. When we saw the volume of work, then we thought that it would be lucky if we did everything by September. But on May 18, we actually powered all the customers who were without electricity," Shayda added.

The director general noted that currently all power lines in the Kyiv Region are live.

"However, there are a number of objects that require additional work to bring them to a normal state. These are kilometers of wires, supports, and so on," Shayda noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, several streets were de-energized in the center of Kyiv due to an electrical equipment accident.

On March 28-29, DTEK Energy Holding restored electricity supply to more than 100,000 consumers in the Kyiv Region.