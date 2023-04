Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation used information operations as the main element of its strategy. One of its goals is international support for Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

In particular, the Kremlin uses many channels to spread disinformation: the deliberate creation and dissemination of false or fabricated information.

One component of Russian disinformation is message laundering, where Russia promotes information from proxies or unverified sources on social media, which then infiltrates more mainstream or state media.

According to British intelligence, this is aimed at hiding the source of the information so that it is easy for the Russian state to distance itself from the message. It then promotes misleading message fragments while disguising its self-interest.

Representatives of the Russian state submit fabricated messages both organized and opportunistically. "Their priorities almost certainly include discrediting the Ukrainian government and reducing international support for Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

We will remind you that earlier the Russians launched a fake about the shooting of a car with a woman and a child by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders also spread a fake about the existence of a "methodology" for Ukrainian media on how to cover the situation in Bakhmut.