Zelenskyy Wishes Putin To Spend Rest Of His Days In Basement With Bucket Instead Of Toilet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working trip to the Chernihiv Region, having visited a school in the village of Yahidne, in the basement of which the Russian occupiers kept civilians, wished the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to spend the rest of his life in the same conditions. Zelenskyy said this after inspecting the crime scenes of the Russian occupiers in the village of Yahidne, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I can add only one thing: after seeing all this, I can wish the President of Russia to spend the rest of his days in the basement and with a bucket instead of a toilet," he said.

According to a message from the Office of the President, on Monday, April 3, during a working trip to the Chernihiv Region, together with the Vice Chancellor, the Minister of Economy and Climate Protection of Germany, Robert Habeck, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Maria Peychynovych-Burych, they reviewed the consequences of the occupation of the village of Yahidne by Russian troops and war crimes committed by them.

Together with foreign guests, Zelenskyy visited a school in the basement of which, from March 3 to 30, 2022, the occupiers kept 367 civilians in unsanitary conditions, without water and food, among the hostages were 50 children, including several infants, 11 people died, unable to withstand the inhumane conditions. ten were shot by the Russian occupiers.

The President emphasized the importance of the presence of representatives of partners who can see everything with their own eyes in the liberated territories of Ukraine.

"It is important to be in such basements to understand in order to help Ukraine, or to think about how to find a way to talk with the Russian Federation, how to find a diplomatic way to these absolute murderers and unworthy people," the President noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a trip to the Chernihiv Region, Zelenskyy said that the Russian occupying forces still have time to escape before the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

On March 31, Zelenskyy, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, Prime Ministers of Slovakia Eduard Heger, Prime Ministers of Slovenia - Robert Golob, and Prime Ministers of Croatia - Andrej Plenkovic in Bucha, Kyiv Region, commemorated the civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation.