In the Sumy Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy checked the readiness of border guards to protect the state border. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a working trip to the Sumy Region, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy checked the performance of tasks by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at the state border with the aggressor country - the Russian Federation. The head of state directly got acquainted with the organization of the border guard's service and their control at checkpoints," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also heard a report on the order of defense and protection of the border of Ukraine within the area of responsibility of the Sumy border detachment.

It was noted that Russia has stepped up shelling of the Ukrainian border from its territory, and the Bilopilska territorial community has suffered the most recently.

The border guards informed the President about the complex of measures that are being taken in cooperation with other components of the defense forces of Ukraine in this direction in order to have all the opportunities to counter the enemy.

The President noted the effectiveness of border guards' actions aimed at covering the state border in the Sumy Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, Zelenskyy visited the town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region, which is constantly under fire from the Russian invaders. On this day, he also visited the advanced positions of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On March 23, Zelenskyy got acquainted with the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure in the Kherson Region.

On March 22, Zelenskyy visited advanced positions in the Donetsk Region and awarded the defenders of Bakhmut.