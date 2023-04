An electronic petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on life imprisonment for MPs and employees of state structures for corruption during martial law received the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration. This is evidenced by the data on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding petition was registered on February 13, and as of the morning of April 3, it had received more than 27,000 votes. Its initiator is Bohdan Tarasiuk.

"During the war, civil servants who rob the population of our country and profit from the blood of our Heroes should be imprisoned for life. I hope that this type of punishment will stop the theft and profit from the lives of our soldiers," the petition reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, noted that with the start of a full-scale war, the situation with corruption in the State Customs Service only worsened.