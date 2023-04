There Are Civilians In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Who May Be There Illegally - Minister Tkachenko

There are civilians in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra who may be there illegally.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We know that priests, monks and some seminarians remain, but there are also some civilians, the nature and legality of whose stay in this territory raises questions for me. There is a whole production workshop (furniture and candle production) on the territory of the Lavra. This can to be employees of these enterprises. As well as people unknown to us who arrived there in the last 2-3 days," he said.

According to him, the commission of the Ministry of Culture will again try to arrive at the Lavra and start an inventory in order to return the management of the lower Lavra to the state.

He added that if supporters of the UOC MP do not interfere with the work of the commission, the inventory will be completed in 2-3 days.

At the same time, the UOC MP conducts a live video broadcast from the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Pavlo (Lebid), Metropolitan of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate and Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days with the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

The Ministry of Culture filed a lawsuit against the UOC MP in preventing the management of state property in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The Commission of the Ministry of Culture for the reception and transfer of state property of the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra could not start work on March 30 due to obstruction by the UOC MP, the reserve filed a complaint with the police due to illegal obstruction of access to state property.