President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Poland on Wednesday, April 5.

This is stated in the message of the Chancellery of the Polish President.

As the representative of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Marcin Pshidach, said, Zelenskyy, in particular, will meet with Ukrainians currently living in Poland.

"On Wednesday, April 5, we are expecting the official visit of the President of Ukraine to Poland. On Wednesday afternoon, the President will meet the Poles and Ukrainians living in our country at the Royal Castle," the message on Twitter reads.

Other details of the visit are not reported. Apparently, Zelenskyy will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The visit will coincide with a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, which is expected to be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy's previous visits abroad during the war were not announced.

Zelenskyy made his first foreign visit after the start of the full-scale war to the USA in December 2022. He will also visit London and Brussels at the beginning of this year.