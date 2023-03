Ukrzaliznytsia together with the Moldovan railway have organized trains from Kyiv to the Romanian city of Iasi, where the base of the Wizz Air low-cost airline is located. It was reported by the company on Telegram.

Train 351 Kyiv - Chisinau leaves odd days from Kyiv at 5:02 p.m. and arrives at the Moldavian station Ungheni, near the border with Romania, at 07:53 a.m. in the morning.

After passing the border-customs control, which takes place at the Ungheni station, you need to transfer to train 821 Chisinau - Iasi - Socola, which leaves Ungheni every day at 09:51 a.m., and at 11:13 a.m. arrives at the Iasi - Socola station, where each train is met by buses that take you to the city center or the Iasi International Airport.

Ukrzaliznytsia notes that passengers may not worry about a transfer, since the train stop at the station is 30 minutes.

The way back is the same: at 5:40 p.m. train 822 Iasi - Socola - Chisinau leaves from the station Iasi - Socola, arriving at the Moldavian station Ungheni at 6:57 p.m. There you can transfer to train 352 Chisinau - Kyiv, which arrives at Ungheni station on even days at 8:21 p.m.

Tickets for train 351/352 are available in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, in a chatbot and on the website. For train 821 Chisinau - Ungheni - Iasi - Socola and its return flight 822, tickets can be purchased on the website of the Moldavian Railway - www.railway.md, at the ticket office of the station in Ungheni or from a conductor on the train.

Wizz Air low-cost airlines offer flights from Iasi to Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and United Kingdom.

