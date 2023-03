Russia has deliberately escalated the situation in Moldova and wants to carry out a coup there.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak announced this on the air of Channel 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the aggressor country attracted certain parties to pro-Russian street demonstrations in Moldova, and citizens of the Russian Federation who were in Europe also joined them.

Besides, Russia sent to Moldova several dozen people who have military education.

"They want to shake up the situation in terms of storming the government quarters in Chisinau, to go into these neighborhoods and create a strange story there called "coup" - a kind of pseudo-coup. At the same time, it is possible for separatists located in Transnistria to get out of there and enter Moldova in armed ranks," Podoliak said.

He noted that this is a rather primitive scenario that the Russians will not be able to implement.

In addition, according to him, the government of the President of Moldova Maia Sandu is quite tough on such street actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Cherniak said that Russia is creating a tense situation around Moldova and the unrecognized Pridnestrovskaia Moldavskaia Respublika in order to divert the world's attention from the war in Ukraine and demonstrate at least some "victory" for the Russian people.