Ukrzaliznytsia's 2018 Financial Plan Envisioning 12%-Higher Passenger Fares From April

Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia Invites Tender For Purchase Of 6 Diesel Trains For UAH 1.1 Billion

Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch New Odesa - Przemysl Train On December 10

Events

Ukrzaliznytsia Evacuates Personnel From 4 Railway Stations Due To Explosions At Ammunition Depot In Vinnytsia Region

Events

Cabinet Approves Ukrzaliznytsia's 2017 Financial Plan Expecting Income Of UAH 62.9 Million

Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch Odesa - Chisinau Train By 2018

Events

Ukrzaliznytsia Expecting Loss Of Over UAH 11 Billion From Passenger Carriages In 2017

Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules Additional Train Kharkiv - Uzhhorod From September 8 To September 17

Events

NACB Serves Notices Of Suspicion To Ukrzaliznytsia Ex-Deputy Head And 2 Company Officials

Politics

Ukrzaliznytsia Intending To Increase Cargo Tariff By 22.5% In October

Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Additional Trains To Independence Day

Events

Cabinet Dismisses Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairperson Balczun, Appoints Kravtsov Acting Board Chairperson

Politics

Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairperson Balczun Tenders Resignation

Politics

PGO Holds Ukrzaliznytsia's Land Resources Department Head Tymoshenko, Legal Department Deputy Head Yaschenko On Graft Suspicion

Politics

Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch Direct Passenger Car Lviv - Varna Starting June 15

World

PGO, SBU, Police Raid Ukrzaliznytsia In Connection With Case Involving Embezzlement Of UAH 12.8 Million, Fictitious Repair Of Rolling Stock

Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia Not Servicing Uncontrolled Territories Of Luhansk, Donetsk Regions

Politics

Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules Additional Train Intercity+ Kyiv - Przemysl April 12-18

Politics

Police Release Ukrzaliznytsia's Electricity Supply Department Head Liudmyrskyi Kidnapped In July 2016

Events

Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch Kovel - Chelm Train From July 1