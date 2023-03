President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the former chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Oleksandr Kamyshyn as his non-staff adviser.

This is stated in decree No. 127/2023 of March 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Kamyshyn Oleksandr Mykolaiiovych as an adviser to the President of Ukraine (non-staff)," the document says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Kamyshyn resigned and announced that he would head the European integration office of Ukrzaliznytsia in Europe.

On February 28, Orest Lohunov, a member of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, announced that Yevhen Liashchenko would serve as the chairman of the company's board.