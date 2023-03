An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Romania on the evening of Sunday, March 12.

This follows from a statement by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

It is noted that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 58 km from the city of Brasov and 15 km from the city of Nehoiu. The depth of the epicenter was 139 kilometers.

About an hour later, an earthquake was felt again in Romania, but not as strong. Its magnitude was 2.4 points.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 62 km from the town of Drobeta-Turnu Severin and 9 km from Tysman. The epicenter lay at a depth of 15 kilometers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, more than 45,000 people were killed due to the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. It is expected that the number of victims will increase even more.

On February 27, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded near Izmir in Turkiye.

On the same day, earthquakes occurred in Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia. Their strength was only three points.

On February 23, an earthquake measuring five points on the Richter scale occurred in the Turkish province of Hatay.

On February 6, an earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria, which became one of the most powerful in the history of both countries. As of February 18, 45,000 dead were found in Turkiye alone.