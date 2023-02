Ukraine is ready to help Moldova in the situation with the Russian-occupied Transnistria. It was stated in an interview with Corriere Della Sera by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President of Moldova knows about the intentions of the Russian leadership to destabilize the situation in the country thanks to information transmitted by Ukrainian intelligence, Zelenskyy said.

“Our intelligence warned President Maia Sandu of this danger, and she explains that she has confirmation in that sense. He thanks us and knows we are ready to help. Moldova does not border Russia, but Russians can use local airports and their army in Transnistria," the President stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that Russian troops should leave the Transnistrian region, which after that should become demilitarized.

On February 10, the Moldovan government led by Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned.

On February 10, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova, and subsequently the airspace of Romania.