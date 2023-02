They want to mobilize scientists for war in Moscow – General Staff

In Moscow (Russia), they are trying to mobilize scientists.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In Moscow, the work on the mobilization of scientists has begun. In particular, with the staff of the research institute Polyus, which is Russia's leading scientific center in the field of laser technologies, explanatory work was carried out on social guarantees and benefits of mobilized persons," notes the General Staff.

In addition to motivating personnel to attack, the occupiers' units are campaigning for daily cash allowances for participating in assault operations.

In addition, the enemy command promises additional payment to each occupier for a kilometer of advance on Ukrainian land.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the unsuccessful attempt to attack Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region indicates poor systematic training of the mobilized Russians, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War believe. The researchers of the analytical institution noted that the recent footage of the failed Russian assault near Vuhledar became the last point of neuralgia in the Russian information space.

Mobilized servicemen of the Russian Federation increasingly refuse to go on the offensive.