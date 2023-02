Mobilized servicemen of the Russian Federation increasingly refuse to go on the offensive.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There have been more frequent cases when mobilized servicemen of the Russian Federation, who are in units attached to the 1st Army Corps of the Southern Military District, refuse to go on the offensive," the General Staff reported.

Because of this, mobilized men from the territories of the Donetsk Region temporarily occupied by Russia are removed from the second and third lines and sent to training camps.

There they are trained for two weeks and formed into assault units for offensive operations in the Avdiyivka direction.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the so-called people's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic beat and abused the mobilized people who were brought to occupied the Donetsk Region from Tuva. That is why the head of the region Vladislav Khovalig complained about this to the "head of the government of the DPR" Vitaly Khotsenko with the demand to sort it out.

Professional Russian military occupiers are trying by all means to remain in the rear, and mobilized Russians are mostly sent to the front lines.

Mobilized Russian soldiers suffer injuries or other injuries even on training grounds, mostly as a result of alcohol abuse.