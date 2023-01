3 Air Defense Systems Have Already Been Placed On Rooftops In Moscow

Three Pantsir-S1 air defense complexes have already been placed in the center of Moscow. All of them are located around the Kremlin.

OSINT analyst Evergreen Intel reported this on Twitter.

Currently, it is known that the Pantsirs were installed at the following addresses: 38, Petrovka (on the roof of the main directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation), 19, Znamenka (Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation), as well as 2a, Goncharny Lane, (Central District Directorate of Education of Moscow).

Drawing a diagram of the air defense systems, the analysts determined that they cover the territory in the center of the Russian capital, inside which the Kremlin is located.

"The Kremlin remains in the center of the overlap with all three 30-mm artillery ranges," the message said.

Yesterday footage appeared on the network showing how the Pantsir-S1 air defense system is being placed on the roof of another building in the center of Moscow. It was installed on the roof of the main directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at 38, Petrovka Street. This is the third complex installed in the center of Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, it became known earlier that the air defense system was installed on the roof of the building of the military authority of the Russian Federation. Also, the Pantsir-S1 air defense system appeared on other high-rise buildings of the capital of the aggressor state. In addition, the Russians spotted Pantsir 10 km from Putin's residence near Moscow.

Ukrainians could not ignore such events and created various memes on this topic.

On January 19, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev admitted that Russia could lose the war.