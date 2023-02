RF Military Required To Carry Sleeve With Piece Of Paper In Their Pocket, Where Information About Them Indicat

Russian soldiers were required to carry a sleeve with a piece of paper in their breast pocket, on which information about them should be indicated for identification in the event of death.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The personnel of the units of the 20th Army operating in the Luhansk Region were required by the leadership to carry a sleeve with a piece of paper in their breast pocket. On this piece of paper, each Russian occupier must write information about himself, his personal number, etc.," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers are taking such measures due to the lack of metal tokens with a personal number, which can be used to identify the body of a dead serviceman.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions, while suffering significant losses. During February 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 12 settlements.

In the war in Ukraine, three Russian criminal authorities were killed, who were previously recruited by fighters of the Russian private military company Wagner in the penal colonies on the territory of Russia.