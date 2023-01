With the beginning of a full-scale war, the Ukrainian journalistic community united in an effort to help colleagues who were in trouble. However, domestic media workers do not stop thanking their foreign colleagues, who showed great solidarity by providing the necessary assistance. This opinion was expressed by the head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Serhii Tomilenko, in a comment to the mass media.

"This allows us to provide assistance, to implement the necessary good deeds. I would like to note first of all the International and European Federation of Journalists, which unite journalist unions from all over the world. First of all, European national journalist associations. It is also worth mentioning the UNESCO headquarters, which started a six-month basic project, supporting the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine in providing journalists with training and providing certain economic stability and scholarships for journalists," Tomilenko emphasized.